Avengers: Infinity War — The Russo Brothers reveal Captain America's original entrance and why it changed

Questions surrounding Avengers: Infinity War barely seem to be getting a rest. While fans eagerly wait to get a taste of the next Avengers movie, co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have been answering some valuable questions that have kept fans confused.

According to comicbook.com, on the commentary track of Avengers: Infinity War digital download, the directors and screenwriters of Avengers: Infinity War revealed that Chris Evans' Captain America was originally going to be introduced at the very end of Avengers: Infinity War. They planned to have Captain America aka Steve Rogers enter Infinity War with a scene-stealing Wakanda entrance that eventually went to Thor. The reason? No one at Marvel Studios liked Captain America’s late entrance.

"Everybody at Marvel, I think other than Joe and I, they were mad at us because we were bringing him in the movie so late," Anthony Russo told ET. "We thought it was the right spot to do it, but after a while we kind of gave into everybody’s, 'We need more Cap!'"

Talking about Captain America's original envisioned entrance, Joe Russo said, "He had Thor’s heroic entrance in the Wakanda battle. That was originally Cap. Our thinking was that he was on the run, nobody could find him, and so we thought that it would be this really compelling way to use the character — especially because we were trying to thin the ranks out so we could track everyone — and then we realised we had a really good spot to bring him in earlier in Scotland, to save Vision and Wanda. And so we started moving around heroic moments for characters."

Elaborating further on the importance of Captain America: Civil War in the storyline of Infinity War, Anthony Russo said, "But that choice about bringing Cap in, that was sort of at the heart of what we — the premise of the movie for us was always that because of what happened in Captain America: Civil War, because Cap and Tony had the falling out, because the Avengers are divided, this is why they lose to Thanos. Because they’re not together, they’re divided."

The writers and directors of Infinity War have gone on record multiple times saying that the reason they wanted to do Captain America: Civil War before bringing in Thanos is because they wanted the Marvel heroes to be at their lowest before facing the greatest threat. This is why Infinity War begins a few years after the events of Civil War, with Tony Stark leading his band of superheroes — including Vision and War Machine — under the oversight of Thunderbolt Ross, whereas Captain America is busy traveling the world with his Secret Avengers team, which includes Falcon and Black Widow. They start to come together early on in the film, with Captain America arriving after the 40-minute mark.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 12:41 PM