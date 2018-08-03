Avengers: Infinity War directors reveal how Thanos knew Tony Stark, and why Thor didn't take the headshot

In Avengers: Infinity War, when super villain Thanos comes face-to-face with Earth's saviour Tony Stark, the armoured superhero is clearly perplexed to see that Thanos knows who he is. The two are shown exchanging a few dialogues before engaging in a highly cinematic and dramatic battle. "You’re not the only one cursed with knowledge," Thanos tells Stark before their high-energy brawl, but the fans never fully understood how the two mighty characters are connected to one another.

Now, on the commentary track of Avengers: Infinity War digital download, co-directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, talked about the connection between Thanos and Tony Stark. According to Looper.com, director Joe Russo revealed that Thanos recognized Tony as the person who foiled his scheme to capture power on Earth through Loki in 2012's The Avengers. "He's aware of Stark from the original Battle of New York as the person who undid the plan," said Russo about Thanos knowing Stark.

The makers also explained the connection between Stark and Thanos in regards to what they want to achieve: a path for a better future. "The journey that Tony's been on as a genius scientist is that the evolution of his armor. This is the best it's ever gonna get for Tony … and it still is not enough to beat Thanos. In fact, it barely keeps him in the fight," Russo explained. "Thanos is violent and cruel … he doesn't spend a lot of his energy intentionally trying to murder people unless they are, in some way, a threat to his agenda. Almost no one ends up being a threat to the agenda except for Tony."

Screenwriter Christopher Markus also pointed out the major similarity between Thanos and Iron Man, "You realise this interesting parallel between Thanos and Tony. They're both aware of something from an early point and constantly having to deal with being smarter. Thanos is a futurist as much as Tony Stark."

Why did Thor not take the head-shot?

In the movie, shortly after Thanos obtains all six Infinity Stones, Thor emerges from the heavens with his powerful axe Stormbreaker and strikes Thanos in the chest, not the head. This decision ultimately results in half of all life being snapped out of existence. Explaining this, Markus said that Thor's decision was driven by revenge, while adding a humorous tale about filming the scene, as reported by ComicBook.com.

"It’s a small misstep on Thor’s part, to take this moment of revenge. As monumental as this moment is in cinema, my primary memory is Josh Brolin with a huge chest piece that made him look like one of the Fruit of the Loom guys, with a huge foam axe stuck in his chest." Markus added, "The man who made the Gauntlet and the Axe provided Thor with the weapon that could defeat the Gauntlet. Unfortunately, he didn’t go for the head."

All images from Twitter.

