Avengers: Infinity War star Mark Ruffalo accidentally revealed film's shocking ending last year

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Avengers: Infinity War star Mark Ruffalo revealed the ending of the Marvel blockbuster on national TV in the US last summer.

Speaking to Good Morning America at the D23 Expo in July last year, Ruffalo — who has played The Incredible Hulk in the MCU since The Avengers in 2012 — was discussing Thor: Ragnarok in a promotional interview when he inadvertently dropped the spoiler. “Wait until you see this next one, everybody dies," he said.

“Dude,” his Infinity War co-star Don Cheadle — who plays War Machine in the MCU — tried to stop him from revealing more.

“Not everybody,” Ruffalo then clarified (Thanos destroys half of sentient life in the universe) but, in retrospect, only makes it worse.

When he wonders if he is in "trouble", Cheadle says, “a little.”

Thankfully, not many took what he said at face value and most do not even remember it happening.

Marvel juggernaut Avengers: Infinity War opened with $630M worldwide making it the largest global weekend tally in the history of film.

Infinity War is the 19th film in the MCU, combining a whopping nine franchises and a cast list that reads like a who's who of Hollywood's A-list.

The film also stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Chris Hemsworth as Thor among others.

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 13:59 PM