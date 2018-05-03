You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War gets the meme treatment, from SpongeBob Squarepants to distracted boyfriend

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have described their emotions after watching the Avengers: Infinity War in the most millennial way possible — through memes.

Marvel's latest blockbuster took in $630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time.

Infinity War featured more than two dozen superheroes fighting to save the universe from the evil Thanos. And things did not exactly go according to plan for the Earth's mightiest. The directors, Russo brothers, delivered one of the most shocking endings in cinematic history.

Me Before Infinity War vs. Me After Infinity War #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/anazTxXCQ9 — Gabrielle Harris (@reneesday) April 27, 2018

Many recreated some of the most beloved movie and TV show characters to process their grief. Warning: Spoilers ahead (for Infinity War and The Walking Dead)

“Spongebob i don’t feel so good”

“See you on the other side Patrick” pic.twitter.com/JrvlDX1q3A — Dom (@FutureMyDad) May 1, 2018

There were plenty of SpongeBob influences.

“Spongebob i don’t feel so good”

“See you on the other side Patrick” pic.twitter.com/JrvlDX1q3A — Dom (@FutureMyDad) May 1, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War ending but with SpongeBob clips pic.twitter.com/5tn5Xapa6f — mnmtwinz (@mnmtwinz) April 29, 2018

Some have taken the unexpected deaths of their favourite superheroes more sportingly than others, comparing the Mad Titan's distinct look to various things.

why Thanos chin look like the back of a Yeezy pic.twitter.com/yu4nJWuNgL — @yeezyboosts (@yeezyboosts) May 1, 2018

Thanos looks like Bruce Willis after getting stung by 1000 bees pic.twitter.com/ZEaSFTy8Ky — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 30, 2018

...and the mandatory "distracted boyfriend" meme.

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/amCSLBziBB — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) April 6, 2018

(Also read — Avengers: Infinity War star Elizabeth Olsen wishes her Scarlet Witch costume was a little less revealing)

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 13:26 PM