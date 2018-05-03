You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War gets the meme treatment, from SpongeBob Squarepants to distracted boyfriend

FP Staff

May,03 2018 13:01:48 IST

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have described their emotions after watching the Avengers: Infinity War in the most millennial way possible — through memes.

Marvel's latest blockbuster took in $630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War/Image from Twitter.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War/Image from Twitter.

Infinity War featured more than two dozen superheroes fighting to save the universe from the evil Thanos. And things did not exactly go according to plan for the Earth's mightiest. The directors, Russo brothers, delivered one of the most shocking endings in cinematic history.

Many recreated some of the most beloved movie and TV show characters to process their grief. Warning: Spoilers ahead (for Infinity War and The Walking Dead)

There were plenty of SpongeBob influences.

Some have taken the unexpected deaths of their favourite superheroes more sportingly than others, comparing the Mad Titan's distinct look to various things.

...and the mandatory "distracted boyfriend" meme.

(Also read — Avengers: Infinity War star Elizabeth Olsen wishes her Scarlet Witch costume was a little less revealing)

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 13:26 PM

tags: #Avengers #Avengers: Infinity War #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Marvel #MCU #Meme

also see

Andhra Pradesh man dies while watching Avengers: Infinity War; police suspect no foul play

Andhra Pradesh man dies while watching Avengers: Infinity War; police suspect no foul play

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson films action scene in Kree armour in Los Angeles

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson films action scene in Kree armour in Los Angeles

Avengers: Infinity War — From unwieldy ensemble to superhero fatigue, many challenges for Marvel's next

Avengers: Infinity War — From unwieldy ensemble to superhero fatigue, many challenges for Marvel's next