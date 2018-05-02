Avengers: Infinity War star Elizabeth Olsen wishes her Scarlet Witch costume was a little less revealing

Avengers: Infinity War star Elizabeth Olsen says she wishes her character Scarlet Witch had a new, less-revealing costume.

In an interview with Elle, the 29-year-old actress expressed concern about her character's more pronounced cleavage in the new Marvel movie.

Opening up about the corset Wanda Maximoff wears in the latest Avengers film, she said, "It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher,” before noting how “everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett (Johansson) does. I would like to cover up a bit.”

"It's funny because sometimes I look around and I'm just like 'Wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage,' and that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much," she added.

Of course, Scarlet Witch's costumes in Marvel's comic books over the years have been a lot more skimpier and exploitative than with her current MCU avatar. And Olsen acknowledges that the movies are an improvement from the comic's aesthetic, which she described as "horrible," adding that "at least they know that’s not cool."

The actress remarked that DC's Wonder Woman perhaps has an even more revealing costume and tried her best to understand the rationale behind such costumes. "It’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman,” she said.

