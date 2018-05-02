Andhra Pradesh man dies while watching Avengers: Infinity War; police suspect no foul play

A 43-year-old man reportedly died while watching Avengers: Infinity War at Cinehub Multiplex theatre in Proddatur town of Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Tuesday.

In a freak tragic incident, Peddapasupula Baasha, a construction worker died in his seat with his eyes wide open under the 3D glasses, reports The Times of India.

According to Proddatur police, Baasha wanted to celebrate May Day by watching Marvel's latest blockbuster. But, after the movie's conclusion, theatre officials noticed that he was sitting motionless even after the post-credits scene.

The staff became suspicious and approached Baasha. However, upon removing his 3D glasses, they realised that he had died.

The local police arrived and examined the scene but believe it could be a simple case of natural death or cardiac arrest.

Baasha's body has been sent to a local government hospital for post-morterm in order to get a more definitive answer as to the cause of death. A case (section 174) has been filed owing to the suspicious nature of the incident.

Marvel Studio's biggest superhero film Avengers: Infinity War has become 2018's highest Hollywood earner in India till date with its gross box office collections of Rs 120.09 crore.

The film, which brings together the largest gathering of superheroes to battle it out against supervillain Thanos, also had the biggest day one opening ever for a Hollywood film in the country.

