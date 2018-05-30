Avengers: Infinity War directors wipe social media accounts clean except one tweet flipping off Deadpool

The Russo Brothers, director duo of the smash-hit Avengers: Infinity War, have completely wiped their Facebook and Instagram pages clean. Their Twitter page, on the other hand, has been wiped out too except for one tweet which they sent out on 10 May.

The tweet in question is a reply to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. It is a photograph of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet showing the middle finger with the caption reading, 'Boom...'.

This is not the first time the Russo Brothers have wiped their social media accounts clean. Before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the directors did the same. The directors were particularly concerned about spoilers leaking onto the internet and had urged fans in a letter to not reveal spoilers from the highly anticipated Marvel superhero movie.

What does the wiping clean of social media accounts of the Russo Brothers indicate this time? Well, that's unclear at this point. This could mean something larger, or it can be the Russo Brothers' way of messing with fans.

There has been speculation of a crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Deadpool world, especially with the ongoing talks of Disney acquiring Fox for $50 billion. Fox, which owns the rights to Deadpool, the X-Men universe and the Fantastic Four, can be taken over by Disney. This would mean that all the characters from various universes could collide in the same movies with complex stories and interconnected stories.

For now, it's not clear if that's what the Russo Brothers' tweet meant, but seeing the success of both Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War, that could be a possibility.

With Ryan Reynolds' desire for a Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy crossover, maybe MCU and Deadpool crossover too is imminent. We'll just have to wait and see.

