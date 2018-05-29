Avengers: Infinity War becomes fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, with close to $2 billion at global box-office

Avengers: Infinity War was already breaking all box-office records around the world, and now it is close to cracking the $2 billion mark in global collections.

According to a report by Forbes, the Russo Brothers directed Marvel superhero movie has made a total of $1.93 billion worldwide.

In the domestic (North America) market, Avengers: Infinity War made $16.5 million over the past weekend which takes its domestic total to $626.4 million over a period of 31-days. This makes Avengers: Infinity War the sixth highest-grossing domestic movie of all time. Avengers: Infinity War has also now edged out 2012's The Avengers, the first movie in the franchise.

Not only is Avengers: Infinity War dominating the North American box-office, it has also become the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time with a total worldwide collection of $1,909.4 billion. The three movie still ahead of Avengers: Infinity War are Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Avengers: Infinity War is also the biggest superhero movie in China with a total revenue of $334 million. In India, the movie has seen excellent business with an impressive total of over Rs 250 crore.

H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C... ₹ 200 cr and counting... #AvengersInfinityWar [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr, Tue 4.31 cr, Wed 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 200.39 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: ₹ 256.91 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War has been directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Tom Hiddleston and Josh Brolin, among others.

Avengers: Infinity War is already the biggest superhero film ever and soon, it will only become bigger.

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 14:39 PM