Ryan Reynolds asks director James Gunn for a Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy crossover film

Ryan Reynolds suggested a crossover of Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy to director and screenwriter James Gunn.

The request came after the 51-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to praise the recently-released Deadpool 2 with Reynolds in the lead.

On Sunday, Gunn had tweeted, "Yesterday I finally saw @deadpoolmovie 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant #Revenge. Two completely different, fantastic films - cinema's alive! Thanks @DavidMLeitch @VancityReynolds @coraliefargeat @MatildaLutz for a great day at the movies."

Yesterday I finally saw @deadpoolmovie 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant #Revenge. Two completely different, fantastic films - cinema's alive! Thanks @DavidMLeitch @VancityReynolds @coraliefargeat @MatildaLutz for a great day at the movies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2018

Reynolds, 41, saw the tweet and responded, writing, "Thank you James! Crossover?" to which Gunn replied, "Yes, please".

Thank you James! Crossover? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 27, 2018

Yes, please. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2018

The two creative minds may have engaged in a light Twitter banter but the idea of the crossover the two properties appears plausible with Disney looking to acquire Fox, home to "Deadpool".

Both Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy are successful franchises. The recent Avengers: Infinity War, which showcased the biggest assembly of superheroes till date, may give way to another crossover event.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 18:14 PM