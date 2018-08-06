Robert Downey Jr pushed Tom Holland into making Avengers: Infinity War scene more emotionally devastating

To call the ending of Avengers: Infinity War emotionally devastating is surely an understatement. In one of the Marvel film's most heartbreaking moments, we see Tom Holland's Spider-Man turning into dust as he lays in the arms of MCU veteran Iron Man, after Thanos' Snappening.

However, it turns out the scene was actually a lot shorter in the script but Robert Downey Jr. decided to drag it out into a longer, more poignant moment. Thus was revealed by Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo in the Blu-ray commentary for the movie, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“If I remember correctly, it was [in the script] ‘I don’t feel too good,’ Joe Russo said. "Tony looked down at him. He said, ‘I’m sorry’ and disappeared.”

Anthony Russo added: “At the end of the day, he kept driving: put more and more emotion into it, and just went up to Tom and said, ‘You don’t want to go because you’re a child. And you’re using your strength as Spider-Man to fight this. And then that was the performance that came out.”

The 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War revolves around Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange and the rest of the Avengers who unite to battle their most powerful enemy Thanos.

It has an ensemble cast comprising actors like Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston.

