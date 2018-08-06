You are here:

Robert Downey Jr pushed Tom Holland into making Avengers: Infinity War scene more emotionally devastating

FP Staff

Aug,06 2018 15:34:32 IST

To call the ending of Avengers: Infinity War emotionally devastating is surely an understatement. In one of the Marvel film's most heartbreaking moments, we see Tom Holland's Spider-Man turning into dust as he lays in the arms of MCU veteran Iron Man, after Thanos' Snappening.

However, it turns out the scene was actually a lot shorter in the script but Robert Downey Jr. decided to drag it out into a longer, more poignant moment. Thus was revealed by Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo in the Blu-ray commentary for the movie, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Downey Jr as Iron-Man in Avengers: Infinity War. Image via Twitter

Robert Downey Jr as Iron-Man in Avengers: Infinity War. Image via Twitter

“If I remember correctly, it was [in the script] ‘I don’t feel too good,’ Joe Russo said. "Tony looked down at him. He said, ‘I’m sorry’ and disappeared.”

Anthony Russo added: “At the end of the day, he kept driving: put more and more emotion into it, and just went up to Tom and said, ‘You don’t want to go because you’re a child. And you’re using your strength as Spider-Man to fight this. And then that was the performance that came out.”

(Also read — Avengers: Infinity War — The Russo Brothers reveal Captain America's original entrance and why it changed)

The 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War revolves around Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange and the rest of the Avengers who unite to battle their most powerful enemy Thanos.

It has an ensemble cast comprising actors like Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 15:34 PM

tags: #Anthony Russo #Avengers #Avengers: Infinity War #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Infinity War #Iron Man #Joe Russo #Russo Brothers #Spider-Man

also see

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Avengers 4: 'We’re very happy and excited with the movie'

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Avengers 4: 'We’re very happy and excited with the movie'

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe, Anthony Russo may produce prehistoric drama The Last Neanderthal

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe, Anthony Russo may produce prehistoric drama The Last Neanderthal

Avengers: Infinity War directors reveal how Thanos knew Tony Stark, and why Thor didn't take the headshot

Avengers: Infinity War directors reveal how Thanos knew Tony Stark, and why Thor didn't take the headshot