Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista finds it 'nauseating' to work for Disney after James Gunn's firing

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has once again come out in support of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn saying it will be"pretty nauseating" to work for Disney after they fired the filmmaker.

The former WWE star, who features as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, was the first to defend Gunn after he was terminated from directing the third film in the series.

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

Bautista was asked by a fan on Twitter if he will be okay being part of the franchise if if Disney declines to re-hire Gunn for the film. The actor replied he will do what he is "legally obligated" to do but he hadn't signed up to do Guardians of the Galaxy films without Gunn's involvement, stating "Guardians of the Galaxy without James Gunn just isn't Guardians of the Galaxy."

"It's also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis. That's just how I feel," he added referring to right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich, who unearthed Gunn's 10-year-old tweets.

In his tweets, Gunn had joked about rape and pedophilia. The ousted director apologised for his posts hours after the firing.

Guardians cast members Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Bautista and Zoe Saldana have since signed an open letter asking the studio to bring back the director.

Veteran actor Kurt Russell, who played Ego in the second installment, has also defended Gunn saying "we're getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people".

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 15:25 PM