Marvel Studios' biggest superhero film (yet) Avengers: Infinity War continues to steamroll the competition with a gross box office collection of more than Rs 200 crore after its first week in India.

In its domestic market in North America, the movie has raked in $322.8 million in seven days of release, according to Box Office Mojo. It has earned a whopping $857.5 million globally in the same time period after a record-breaking opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports the net box office collections of the film, which released on 27 April, in India is Rs 156.64 crore.

The film, which brings together the largest gathering of superheroes to battle it out against supervillain Thanos, had the biggest day one opening ever for a Hollywood movie in the country.

Infinity War, which brings together some two dozen superheroes in the 10-year culmination of Marvel Studio's cinematic universe, also set a new global opening record with $630 million even though it's yet to open in China, the world's second-largest movie market. It opens there on 11 May and will further boosting the film's collection.

By any measure, the 2-hour-and-40 minute-long Infinity War is one of the largest films ever assembled. With a production budget reportedly almost $300 million, it brings together the stars of Marvel's superhero stable, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Chris Evans' Captain America, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and many more.

