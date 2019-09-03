Avengers fan compiles superheroes' reactions right before their deaths in franchise finale

Every Marvel fan was left heartbroken by the end of Avengers: Infinity War, after Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to eliminate half of universe's population. Not even the presumably invincible superheroes were immune to the Mad Titan's acquired powers, and helpless fans watched them disintegrate into dust.

A fan on Reddit has compiled the reactions of Iron Man, Black Widow, Gamora, and Loki as soon as they realised they were going to die. Gamora's fate was even more tragic because she was sacrificed by her own father so that he could obtain the Soul Stone. In the comments below, the fan also tries to explain what the superheroes may have been feeling.

Here is the image

Fans got a happy ending in Avengers: Endgame, where the superheroes united, and overturned Thanos' destruction. Avengers: Endgame became one of the highest grossing films by Marvel Studios, even toppling the record set by James Cameron's Avatar.

Marvel Studios had recently unveiled its plans for a new phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While Robert Downey Jr has no plans to reprise his iconic role as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will get a standalone film and a streaming series, respectively. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) will also return in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Chris Evans's tenure as Captain America also came to an end with Endgame.

According to Comicbook.com, in an interview with Disney's magazine, Downey Jr had spoken about his and Evans' exit from MCU. "We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations. There's something very sobering about it. I'm glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys," the actor had said.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 11:44:47 IST