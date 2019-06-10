Marvel teases first look, logo from Disney+ Loki standalone show; Tom Hiddleston series likely set in 1975

Marvel has shared several images from Disney's investor meeting, that took place in April. One of the pictures has unveiled the first look of Loki's standalone series on Disney+. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief.

Check out the first look

Marvel Studios reveals first look at the new 'Loki' series for Disney+ (via @Disney | https://t.co/qfmoXFD8Ai) pic.twitter.com/SINGFg7EfB — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 9, 2019

The picture shows Kevin Feige in the foreground, but behind him can be seen the logo and the concept art for the Loki solo show. Loki is seen, not in Asgard, but on a busy street in what appears to be Earth. The marquee of Steven Spielberg's Jaws is visible in the background, along with several vintage cars, which suggests that the story is set in 1975.

Loki's presence in 1975 Earth seems to indicate that the series will involve time travel. In Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man and Captain America travel back to 1970 after Loki steals the Time Stone in 2012.

Slash-Film had earlier reported that the series will follow "Loki as the trickster and shapeshifter (who) pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events."

The Loki limited series recently roped in Michael Waldron, who has previously worked on projects like Good Game, HarmonQuest, and most importantly Rick and Morty.

Loki will be developed by Marvel Studios and not Marvel Television. The difference between the two set-ups is the fact that Marvel Studios backs all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films while Marvel TV is in charge of all the Netflix shows and other series like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Runaways.

