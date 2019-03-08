Avengers: Endgame — New footage featuring Captain Marvel from upcoming film revealed at Disney shareholder meeting

At the Walt Disney Company's annual shareholder's meeting on 7 March, the extended footage from Avengers: Endgame was revealed. Comicbook.com claims to have retrieved the description of the video from a person in attendance.

Comicbook.com writes that the footage show the Avengers gathered in a room at the Avengers compound seen in the first teaser. Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson is also present. Nebula, portrayed by Karen Gillan says that she thinks Thanos would go to a location called "the garden" after his plan was accomplished.

Captain Marvel tells the superhero group that they must go there and fetch the stones to reverse the Mad Titan's doing. Rocket (Bradley Cooper), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nebula and Captain America (Chris Evans) are then shown in space. Rocket asks the others whether they had been in space before. The clip ended with him warning everyone to not throw up in the spaceship.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated movie releases of 2019.

Avengers: Endgame also stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres worldwide on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 17:44:22 IST