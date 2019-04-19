Avengers: Endgame top four hilarious theories — From Captain America-Peggy Carter's reunion to Loki posing as Hulk

Avengers: Endgame is a product of a decade's worth of stories from close to a dozen different franchises. The stories revolve around ancient wizards, inter-dimensional warlords, wisecracking teenagers turning into superheroes kicking muggers, hammer-wielding Gods, wealthy industrialists developing high-tech armoured suits to save the Earth. For decades, Marvel has managed to capture its followers in the imaginative world of superheroes, slyly preaching that good always takes over evil.

However, last year Marvel surprised everyone with Infinity War, our worshipped heroes lost a major battle against a purple-skinned villain- Thanos. The evil had achieved his goal of eliminating half of the universe. This shocking ending got everyone talking about the future of the Marvel universe.

Unfortunately, not all theories can be right. While some are wishful thinking and well-structured, other Endgame theories are bizarre, and there's no good evidence to suggest that they will happen.

Hence, we have rummaged through the Internet and listed out top weird fan theories revolving around Avengers: Endgame.

Loki will reveal himself as Bruce Banner in disguise

The theory states that Loki survived Avengers: Infinity War by masquerading himself as the Hulk — and this was why Bruce Banner couldn't 'Hulk Out' for the most part of the movie. Though the theory sounds fascinating, its already been debunked by the directors Joe and Anthony Russo. An Infinity War home release commentary included an explanation for Hulk's absence that had nothing to do with Loki. However, there is a reason why this prince of Asgard is called the "God of Mischief", contrasting theories claim that Loki will return back from dead, one way or the other. Nevertheless, let's not forget Thanos' words: “No resurrections this time."

The X-Men will make a cameo

Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, characters such as the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and Deadpool could become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In December 2018, fans went into a meltdown after a Google search result suggested that Hugh Jackman's may make an appearance in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame as Wolverine.

However, Russo Brothers have a lot on their Avengers: Endgame to-do list. Would you want to add "three or four new franchises" on top of that? Also, the X-Men are too big of property and Marvel would likely give them a proper introduction rather than a mere end-credit inclusion in Endgame.

With time travel, Captain America will unite with Peggy Carter:

Fans are rooting for Steve Rogers to have a happy ending. Hence, Captain America loyalists are theorizing — assuming time travel will be as crucial to Endgame — Rogers is going to take the opportunity to go back to the '40s and he's going to stay there.

While the theory is extremely heartwarming, one major pothole lies ahead. For Steve Rogers to go back to World War II and live out the rest of his natural life would radically alter the MCU timeline. He wouldn't be there for the Battle of New York, for Sokovia, or to stop Hydra and Project Insight.

Now we all would love to watch Cap have his long-awaited dance with Carter, he wouldn't dare bend the timeline considering how much he agrees to his moral compass.

Some Avengers will be Skrulls:

2019’s Captain Marvel explored the Kree-Skrull war, and potentially even reference Marvel Comics’ Secret Invasion story arc.

In that arc, after Elektra lost her life, her body transformed into that of a Skrull. Tony Stark later discovered that many of Earth’s heroes had been replaced by Skrulls years prior. Since Captain Marvel will introduce the Skrulls to the MCU, fans have theorized that many of our favourite Avengers are secretly Skrulls.

Regardless of how fascinating it would be, this just doesn’t tie into what’s already been established in Infinity War. To introduce a whole new plot thread into the story, especially one as big as this, will cut out the ongoing narrative altogether, reports Screen Rant.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 19:19:17 IST

