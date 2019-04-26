Avengers: Endgame — Stan Lee's behind-the-scene photographs from first film in franchise revealed

A series of photographs of the late Stan Lee's appearance in the first Avengers film were shared via his official Twitter account. The Marvel Comics icon can be seen on the sets in between takes and posing with Scarlett Johansson who plays Black Widow, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Chris Evans (Captain America).

#AvengersEndgame premieres tonight! To celebrate, here’s some behind-the-scenes photos of Stan on the set of the 1st Avengers movie. He always got a kick out of shooting his Marvel cameos! #tbtpic.twitter.com/2pjtyfujpa — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) April 25, 2019

Lee died on 12 November, 2018 due to cardiac arrest, respiratory and congestive heart failure at the age of 95. He is remembered for taking the comic book world by storm but also for his memorable cameos in many Marvel films.

Marvel has prepared another tribute for the comic book legend. The studio has reportedly curated all Lee's behind-the-scenes footage to make a video which they plan on releasing as an in-home viewing option, possibly as an extra with the screening of Avengers: Endgame.

The video goes back to the period of Marvel's first Iron Man in 2008 in a scene where Lee appeared on the the red carpet outside a concert hall for one of Tony Stark's events and was mistaken by Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr) for Hugh Hefner.

Comicbook.com also reports that Lee will also have a cameo in Endgame, which marks the culmination of the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will be seen in in the second act when all the surviving superheroes decide to team up and undo Thanos' destruction.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 09:55:43 IST

