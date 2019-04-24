Post Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios to release BTS video of Stan Lee's MCU cameos

As Avengers: Endgame gears up for release, Marvel has prepared a tribute for its creator Stan Lee. The studio has reportedly curated all Lee's behind-the-scenes footage to make a video which they plan on releasing as an in-home viewing option, possibly as an extra with the screening of Avengers: Endgame.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated, "We've put a video together. We've never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it."

The video goes back to the period of Marvel's first Iron Man in 2008 in a scene where Lee appeared on the the red carpet outside a concert hall for one of Tony Stark's events and was mistaken by Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr) for Hugh Hefner.

Feige even confessed that he had saved Lee's voicemail with him for years till the particular phone was discarded. "It was: 'Fearless Feige! Stan Lee here .' I listened to it over and over and over. That's what he was always like always supportive," Feige added.

The studio is currently prepping for the release of Avengers: Endgame, which marks the culmination of the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is scheduled to release in India on 26 April in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

