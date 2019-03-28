You are here:

Avengers: Endgame posters confirm Tessa Thompson's return as Valkyrie in upcoming Marvel film

Los Angeles: Tessa Thompson will be seen in the much-awaited Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has announced.

The actor plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and first appeared in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

The studio made the revelation Tuesday through the 32 Endgame character posters.

Fans have long suspected Valkyrie's appearance in the upcoming tentpole sequel as she was seen travelling to the Endgame set with Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Marvel successfully managed the suspense as neither the character nor Thompson's name was included on the film's official poster, which released earlier this month.

The character posters also include those who did not survive Thanos' finger snap in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Posters for the living ones such as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans), and Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are in colour, while the dead ones, Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) are in black-and-white.

The stills, with hashtag #AvengeTheFallen, also revealed that Letitia Wright's Shuri did not survive the snap.

Endgame is set to hit the screens on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 09:12:38 IST