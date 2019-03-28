You are here:

Avengers: Endgame posters confirm Tessa Thompson's return as Valkyrie in upcoming Marvel film

Press Trust of India

Mar 28, 2019 09:12:38 IST

Los Angeles: Tessa Thompson will be seen in the much-awaited Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has announced.

The actor plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and first appeared in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

The studio made the revelation Tuesday through the 32 Endgame character posters.

"One Month. #AvengersEndgame," Thompson shared the still on Instagram.


View this post on Instagram

One Month. #AvengersEndgame

A post shared by Tessa Thompson (@tessamaethompson) on

Fans have long suspected Valkyrie's appearance in the upcoming tentpole sequel as she was seen travelling to the Endgame set with Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Marvel successfully managed the suspense as neither the character nor Thompson's name was included on the film's official poster, which released earlier this month.

The character posters also include those who did not survive Thanos' finger snap in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Posters for the living ones such as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans), and Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are in colour, while the dead ones, Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) are in black-and-white.

The stills, with hashtag #AvengeTheFallen, also revealed that Letitia Wright's Shuri did not survive the snap.

Endgame is set to hit the screens on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 09:12:38 IST

tags: Avengers , Avengers: Endgame , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , decimation , Endgame , Hollywood , Shuri , Tessa Thompson , Thanos , Thanos finger snap , Valkyrie

also see

Avengers: Infinity War writers Stephen McFeely, Christopher Markus initially considered saving Thanos' snap for Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War writers Stephen McFeely, Christopher Markus initially considered saving Thanos' snap for Endgame

Avengers: Endgame — Captain Marvel offers surviving heroes a 'big clue'; Infinity Stones will create X-Men?

Avengers: Endgame — Captain Marvel offers surviving heroes a 'big clue'; Infinity Stones will create X-Men?

Avengers: Endgame to be Marvel's longest movie at over three hours, breaks Infity War's record

Avengers: Endgame to be Marvel's longest movie at over three hours, breaks Infity War's record