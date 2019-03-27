You are here:

Avengers: Endgame character posters inspire Twitterati to pay tribute to other fallen characters beyond MCU

A month away from Avengers:Endgame release, Marvel released character posters that officially revealed who survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War — and who didn’t.

The posters have been divided into two sets - coloured and black and white - seemingly to separate those who ‘survived’ Thanos’ snap at the end of Infinity War, and those who didn’t. “Avenge the fallen,” read the tagline on each poster.

However, the new set of posters for the upcoming blockbuster prompted fans to get creative with their own tributes to characters beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Twitter users have created long threads of edited posters including a set of deceased characters, ranging from Game of Thrones' Ned Stark to The Lion King's Mufasa.

still not over Bing Bong pic.twitter.com/ujSPqSWPPR — Emily “kind of a speed freak” Heller (@emilypheller) March 26, 2019

For Parks and Recreation fans, Pawnee's famous miniature horse Li'l Sebastian:

A thread showcased many female characters of the MCU who have since been forgotten by the movies. It included Darcy Lewis, Jane Foster and Sharon Carter among others.

Avengers: Endgame is slated to release on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 19:01:20 IST