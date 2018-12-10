Avengers: Endgame — NASA responds to Marvel fans asking to rescue Tony Stark from space

Marvel fans have been hounding NASA ever since heartbreaking images of a jaded Tony Stark drifting away in space were seen in the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame. The distressing trailer gave glimpses of the heroes after their loss to Thanos in the monumental Infinity War. Not only did Captain America lose his glorious beard, Tony Stark/Iron Man was seen struggling to survive in space with very little food and oxygen.

Loyal as they are, Marvel fans were quick to populate NASA's Twitter timeline requesting the association to divert some of their valuable resources for Stark's rescue.

@NASA please send a rescue team for Tony Stark. my boi is dying out there — Raven (@putangayawa) December 9, 2018

*Immediate help needed* A man named Tony Stark better known as Ironman or Robert Downey Jr. is missing. He is in a ship known as Milano with a girl named Nebula. He has ran out of food and water 5 days ago, we don't know how long he will survive. We received a message yesterday. — Darkrai (@karn_sulav) December 9, 2018

dear @NASA, PLEASE please find Tony Stark that poor guy is floating somewhere up in space and is running out of oxygen. WE NEED YOUR HELP. — (@Nahdizzle) December 9, 2018

The agency, through its official Twitter account responded to the pleas in a tongue-in-cheek post, explaining what the mission would require them to do, theoretically:

Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man pic.twitter.com/zavXrsPljq — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2018

In an emotionally charged moment, the long-awaited trailer also showed a dejected Stark recording a message for Pepper Potts, saying, 'If you find this recording don’t feel bad about this, part of the journey is the end."

Part of the everyday Twitter banter is also the endless debate about who hinted at the name of Avengers: Endgame first, with some believing it was Doctor Strange when he said "we're in the endgame now" in Infinity War. However, turns out it was Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man who reportedly said it first. While explaining the need to create a deadly superbot, Stark in Avengers: Age of Ultron says, "We're the Avengers," he says. "We can bust arms dealers all the live-long day, but that up there — that's the endgame."

