Avengers: Endgame — NASA responds to Marvel fans asking to rescue Tony Stark from space

FP Staff

December 10, 2018 10:55:17 IST

Marvel fans have been hounding NASA ever since heartbreaking images of a jaded Tony Stark drifting away in space were seen in the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame. The distressing trailer gave glimpses of the heroes after their loss to Thanos in the monumental Infinity War. Not only did Captain America lose his glorious beard, Tony Stark/Iron Man was seen struggling to survive in space with very little food and oxygen.

Tony Stark in the trailer of Avengers: Endgame. Image via Twitter/@MCU_Tweets

Loyal as they are, Marvel fans were quick to populate NASA's Twitter timeline requesting the association to divert some of their valuable resources for Stark's rescue.

The agency, through its official Twitter account responded to the pleas in a tongue-in-cheek post, explaining what the mission would require them to do, theoretically:  

In an emotionally charged moment, the long-awaited trailer also showed a dejected Stark recording a message for Pepper Potts, saying, 'If you find this recording don’t feel bad about this, part of the journey is the end."

Part of the everyday Twitter banter is also the endless debate about who hinted at the name of Avengers: Endgame first, with some believing it was Doctor Strange when he said "we're in the endgame now" in Infinity War. However, turns out it was Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man who reportedly said it first. While explaining the need to create a deadly superbot, Stark in Avengers: Age of Ultron says, "We're the Avengers," he says. "We can bust arms dealers all the live-long day, but that up there — that's the endgame."

