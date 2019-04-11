You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — Mark Ruffalo reveals he shot five different endings: 'Didn't even get a whole script'

FP Staff

Apr 11, 2019 15:47:54 IST

The makers of Avengers: Endgame had to work extra hard to ensure that the film's plot remains a secret, which also involved getting actor Mark Ruffalo to shoot five different endings for the film.

Ruffalo, who had infamously spilled the beans about the ending of Infinity War during the press tour last year, revealed that out of the five endings, many involved dummy scenes.

Mark Ruffalo (left) with Robert Downey Jr, while shooting Avengers. Image from Facebook

"I shot, like, five different endings to this movie. I didn't even get a whole script to this movie. And I don't know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it," he told E!News in an interview alongside his co-stars Chris Evans and Karen Gillan.

Ruffalo, who portrays Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said in one of the dummy scene, Evans' character Steve Rogers/Captain America is getting married.

Knowing Ruffalo's past record at maintaining secrets, Evans called the actor a "real liability".

When Ruffalo asked why, he responded, "Because you have zero cred (credibility). You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You, like, leak like a bodily function."

As reported earlier, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Fiege stated that they had "fleshed out" a five-year plan for the future of MCU. Fiege promised to reveal further details after the release of Spider-Man: Far from Home.
Avengers: Endgame opens worldwide on 26 April.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 15:47:54 IST

