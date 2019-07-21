Avengers: Endgame finally dethrones James Cameron's Avatar to become highest-grossing film

Marvel Studios superhero movie Avengers: Endgame has dethroned James Cameron's Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time on 21 July. Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced the news presenting a new slate of films to fans at San Diego Comic-Con.

As per latest box office numbers, Endgame has already crossed $2.7892 billion at the global box office, having surpassed the deficit $500,000 in ticket sales from Friday.

“Thanks to you, Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all-time,” Feige told Hall H during the Marvel panel, according to Deadline.

"Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora,” Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as saying.

The Russo Brothers took to Twitter to express their gratitude.

Check the tweet out

To the greatest fans in the universe, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you...https://t.co/MRKEKaKvVW — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 21, 2019

Endgame, released in theaters in April, is the culmination of a story told in 22 Marvel films that have drawn crowds to cinemas for a decade.

The movie stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and others as a group of superheroes battling the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

Just a few days before its re-release in the US on 28 June, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame had beaten the original box office record of James Cameron's Avatar.

Cameron is scheduled to release four Avatar sequels starting on December 2021. Disney this year acquired the Avatar franchise with its purchase of film and TV assets from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox.

