Game of Thrones season 8: Run time of each episode in fantasy series revealed by HBO

The final season of fantasy series Game of Thrones is just round the corner. The makers have carefully concealed every bit of information about the upcoming season, but HBO has revealed the runtime of all six episodes on its official website's programming schedule, which was first reported by Winter is Coming. The entire season is six hours and fifty minutes long.

HBO's #GameofThrones S8 episode listings are in, and we've officially got 410 minutes of carnage left ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/eBwnqZQdDF — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 11, 2019

This news confirms a report from January when a French TV network OCS hinted that the six-episode final season will begin with two hour-long episodes, followed by four feature-length 80-minute installments. The possibility of having 80-minute-long episodes cannot be ruled out as the final episode of the penultimate season, The Dragon and the Wolf, was the longest episode in the series, pushing 81 minutes.

In November 2018, David Nutter, who has directed three episodes, including the premiere of the final season, had said, "Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure."

The final curtain call for Game of Thrones is scheduled for 14 April.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 19:06:12 IST