Avengers Endgame: Pirated cam print of upcoming Marvel film leaked by Tamilrockers two days before release

Avengers: Endgame, which is being billed as the cinematic event of the year and marks the culmination of 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), may have fallen prey to piracy two days ahead of its release. The film has reportedly been leaked on Tamilrockers website with a bad camera print of the entire film available on the website for free download.

The news was first reported by Indian Express, but the URL (spelt as Tamilrockerrs) was soon seen being distributed across various subreddits. There is a strict veil of secrecy around the superhero film and filmmakers have gone to great length to keep a lid on its plot. After leaked footage from the upcoming Marvel tentpole was leaked last week, it prompted directors Joe and Anthony Russo to specifically request fans not to spoil the movie. The brothers even started a campaign, #DontSpoilTheEndgame, on Twitter and posted a letter, addressed to the “greatest fans in the world”.

Despite being banned, the torrent site Tamilrockers continues to upload camera prints of movies the day they're released. This includes both popular Tamil films like Rajiniknath's Petta, Ajith's Viswasam and Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe but also Bollywood films like Gully Boy. Even when a URL is taken down, a new one appears elsewhere. The piracy website is known to have contributors across the world and it has thus made tackling piracy a challenge in India.

Regardless, we know most fans would rather watch the film in theatres, than even entertain the idea of watching what is possibly the blockbuster of the century on a pirated cam print.

Endgame completes the storyline of 22 films as Avengers, an ensemble of MCU superheroes, unite to fight supervillain Thanos, who has wiped out half of the universe's population, including some of their own, with the snap of his fingers.

The film will hit theatres this Friday.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 21:47:00 IST

