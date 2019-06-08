Avengers: Endgame box office collection: Marvel juggernaut needs $70 million to beat Avatar's record

Having released over a month ago, it is safe to assume that the hype and excitement around superhero movie Avengers: Endgame must have slowed down. However, there is still one major reason to be following the latest Marvel outing - its box office race with James Cameron's Avatar. As it enters its seventh weekend in theaters, Endgame is slightly more than $70 million away from surpassing Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, reports Comicbook.

On 6 June, Avengers Endgame had grossed over $2.716 billion, as detailed by Box Office Mojo. With epic sci-fi Avatar ruling the worldwide box office with $2.788 billion, Endgame is just few $72 million away from dethroning the Fox film.

Avengers: Endgame has already emerged as the top foreign grosser in China and India, and is the number two grosser in the US, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens

While the film was screened in 46 international markets, Avengers Endgame set a new record by earning Rs 747 crore from 608 screens in China, a record that surpasses the collection of it's predecessor Avengers: Infinity War.

The movie was declared as the biggest opener of the year in India with a record-breaking earning of Rs 53.10 crore.

Created from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the last film in the Avengers saga, Endgame is a follow-up to the events of Infinity War, which ended with Thanos obliterating half of all life in the universe with a snap of his finger.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin among others.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 12:34:02 IST

