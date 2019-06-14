Avengers: Endgame actors Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr wish Chris Evans on his birthday

As Chris Evans turns a year older on 13 June (Thursday), Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo extended their wishes to Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

Downey Jr comes up with witty captions for his social media posts. Not sparing Evans with yet another comic caption, Downey Jr. shared a gif on Twitter and wished his co-star.

Happy birthday to America's ass. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/iCFRSu0DIH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 13, 2019

While Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Avengers franchise, posted a picture of himself with Evans from the sets on Twitter and wished him affectionately.

Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today! pic.twitter.com/WJT2kbudN5 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2019

Evans, Downey Jr., and Ruffalo were last seen in the last in the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame, which marked the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which comprises 22-films including Spider-Man: Homecoming and the recently released Captain Marvel.

While fans won't get to witness Evans as Captain America anymore, they can see him next in Antoine Fuqua's Infinite, releasing next year on 7 August.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 13:23:56 IST

