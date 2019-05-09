Chris Evans' next film Infinite, helmed by The Equalizer 2 director Antoine Fuqua, to release on 7 August, 2020

Paramount Pictures has announced that Chris Evans-starrer reincarnation drama Infinite will open in the theatres in the US on 7 August, 2020.

The film will be directed by Equalizer helmer Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and John Zaozirny, reported Variety. Rafi Crohn will executive produce.

Advertisement

Based on D Eric Maikranz's best-selling novel The Reincarnationist Papers, the film centres on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as "the Infinite".

To defeat an evil mastermind who wants to destroy the planet, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives, in order to defeat the villain. Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock has adapted the script from Maikranz's book.

Evans most recently featured in Marvel Studios' tentpole Avengers: Endgame. He is also starring in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and Michael Shannon.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 12:47:46 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.