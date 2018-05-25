Avengers 4 synopsis reveals multiple hints: 'Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is'

Avengers: Infinity War ended on a dramatic and devastating note with half the universe’s population, including half of the superheroes, wiped out instantly by Thanos’s finger snap of the Infinity Gauntlet. While fans are still recovering from the blow, Avengers 4 synopsis is out but sadly, it brings no respite.

ComicBookMovie’s Rochi Shion tweeted the synopsis as found in License Global Magazine.

"A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it" — Rochi Shion (@Marvel_Freshman) May 22, 2018

While Game of Thrones has warmed us up to the idea of main characters dying for good, the fans cannot help but devise theories through which this horrendous loss to humanity may be reversed. With this synopsis, rife with suggestive phrases like ‘turning point’,’ how fragile this reality’ and ‘sacrifices that must be made’, fans cannot seem to relax. Theories that suggest that the superheroes who were eviscerated in Infinity War may not actually be dead refer to the fact that Thanos insisted everyone challenge their notion of reality when he acquires the Reality stone. It is safe to assume that the movie will not be without multiverses or time travel. Speculations of time travel also gained momentum as fans spotted Thor at the Avengers 4 shoot with his earlier long hair.

wtf is going on with Avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/zhDPvjZYs8 — jake™ (@bonjourlapeen) November 2, 2017

Leaked photos from the shoot also saw superheroes wearing their original costumes with a strange watch-like instrument adding fuel to time travel theories.

The storyline, which began almost a decade ago with 2008’s Iron Man movie, reportedly draws to closure in the yet-untitled Avengers 4 movie. While fans harp on whatever little comes there way from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with respect to what they should expect from the next film, curiosity also arises about Captain Marvel’s role as she joins the movie. However, for good or for bad, it appears that perhaps some superheroes will die for real as the fans read into ‘sacrifices that must be made’.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 12:22 PM