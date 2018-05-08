Avengers: Infinity War — Here's what Groot told Rocket in the Marvel film's heartbreaking ending

Avengers: Infinity War has flexed its considerable muscle in theaters worldwide, pulling in over $1.2 billion over the last ten days. But the millions who went to see Marvel's latest movie were left pretty devastated over its dark conclusion — one which has resulted in plenty of dissection.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Infinity War sees a veritable army of superheroes — including Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Ironman (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) — joining forces to save the universe from the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin). But the Mad Titan wipes out half the life in the universe, including many of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

One of the Guardians that seemingly perished included fan favourite Teen Groot (Vin Diesel). Before the sentient tree fades away into dust, he shares an emotional, heartbreaking moment with Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

Considering all Groot really says is "I am Groot”, albeit with varying inflections, none of us really know what he really meant by it. We have to rely on the Guardians to decipher the meaning of the inflections and give us context.

Recently, a fan asked Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn what Groot's last words were and this is what he had to say.

“Dad” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018

And fans had an immediate meltdown.

That hurts the soul 😭 — Joe Green (@TheMoonBearMan) May 6, 2018

groot called rocket ‘dad’ which means he probably thinks of all the other guardians as his parents too they really are a proper little family pic.twitter.com/TFChOOUBcc — grace | iw spoilers (@MlSSLOKI) May 7, 2018

me: infinity war can’t possibly hurt me more than it already has marvel: groot’s last word before he faded away was “dad” me: pic.twitter.com/9lAzjBtbqu — gaby 💫 IW SPOILERS (@lancemcIains) May 7, 2018

Groot's last words to Rocket were "Dad" THIS IS TOO MUCH PAIN. pic.twitter.com/I1aVv56k8G — ‏ ‏ (@JHerondaleW) May 7, 2018

so groot's last words were "dad" and now i'm crying pic.twitter.com/ZxAuZJHvaQ — luna is dead | spoilers (@marvelingloki) May 7, 2018

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 13:39 PM