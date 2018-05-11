Gwyneth Paltrow may have just revealed a spoiler related to Robert Downey Jr's future in Avengers 4

With the follow-up of mega blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War scheduled for a 2019 release, the fans are closely looking out for any hints about the upcoming film. Amidst the frenzy and scrutiny, Gwyneth Paltrow may have potentially dropped a major spoiler bomb about a certain Avenger’s future.

In Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paltrow plays Pepper Potts, assistant, romantic interest and now fiance of Tony Stark in the Iron Man series. In the little screen time that she had in the latest Avengers flick, she is seen reassuring Stark that she is not pregnant after he tells her about his dream where they have a child together.

In the aftermath of that, Paltrow’s revelations in a recent interview with Marvel’s Official Avengers: Infinity War magazine point to a different storyline altogether. As spotted by a heavily invested fan who tweeted about the same, the interview throws light on upcoming developments in the life of Stark and Potts.“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said, adding that “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

so i found this infinity war magazine today that had interviews with the cast and excuse me gwyneth but pepper and tony don’t have a child?????? pic.twitter.com/3wspv5fsb7 — ✨🌸ashley🌸✨ (@ashley__renae) May 3, 2018

For the fans, this may confirm the theory that Potts is actually pregnant in Avengers: Infinity War when the couple are out for a jog in New York City and have the conversation about Stark’s dream. While Pott’s pregnancy and the couple’s marriage comes as a refreshing addition to Tony Starks decade long story arc with MCU, the revelation has a more crucial underlying spoiler. It also points to a potential time jump from Avengers: Infinity War to the as yet untitled Avengers 4 movie. The jump would also allow the heroes to recover from the shocking events from the previous movie’s ending. Die hard Tony Stark fans are also curious about changes in his character, now that he would be a father.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 14:25 PM