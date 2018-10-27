Avengers 4: 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford joins cast of Marvel superhero film

13 Reasons Why fame actress Katherine Langford has joined the cast of super hero film Avengers 4. Langford has also started shooting for the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Apart from Avengers 4, the 22-year-old Langford has also grabbed a role in Netflix's show titled Cursed. The series comes from creators of Sin City, Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Cursed takes a new look at the Arthurian legend and centres of Nimue. Langford's character is described as a "teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake."

Langford earned a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout role as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why, in which she played a high school student who is bullied and sexually assaulted by her seniors and classmates. Her character Hannah, left behind a series of tapes post her suicide in order for her friends to seek justice on her behalf. Her character appeared in the show through the second season but Hannah is not scheduled to return for the third season in 2019.

Being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers 4 is slated to release on 3 May, 2019. Avengers: Infinity War, the franchise's latest release, grossed more than $2 billion for Disney and Marvel Studios.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 14:35 PM