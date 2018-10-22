Marvel teases fans with clip of Vision in deep thought; Is the first Avengers 4 trailer on the way?

Since Avengers: Infinity War ended with that cataclysmic snap, it feels like every one of Marvel's zealous fans have spent a considerable amount of their time theorising how to undo Thanos' destruction and how the heroes are going to save the day in Avengers 4.

With the Marvel blockbuster still more than six months away, the wait is getting excruciating as we're all eager to know how Marvel is going to wrap things up in Avengers 4. It turns out one of MCU's own, Vision, empathises with our situation too.

Marvel, in a cheeky or cruel attempt, released a clip of Paul Bettany's character engrossed in deep thought, coiled in tension, most likely about the future. The post was captioned, "Waiting for Avengers 4 like..."

It should be noted that Vision was one of the victims of Thanos' Snappening in Infinity War. So, we're not sure if Marvel is teasing his return, hinting at the impending release of a trailer or simply getting in on the meme-game.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Anthony Mackie.

The as-yet-untitled Marvel film will open in theatres worldwide on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018 10:55 AM