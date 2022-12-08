Blockbuster filmmaker James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has been in the news since its inception. After facing several delays due to innumerable obstacles, the mega-budget film is set to hit the screens on 16 December.

The advance booking of this larger-than-life movie started in mid-November and in no time we saw moviegoers and Avatar lovers crashing the ticket booking sites. 10 days before its official release, the film has done business of Rs 10 crore nett at the Indian box office and has beaten Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. which hit the Rs 10 crore mark 9 days before its release.

A night to remember 💙 The incredible cast and filmmakers of #AvatarTheWayOfWater transported us to Pandora at the World Premiere last night in London. In theaters December 16. Get tickets now: https://t.co/9NiFEIpZTE pic.twitter.com/KAo4hZwmmU — Avatar (@officialavatar) December 7, 2022

Avengers: Endgame holds the all-time record advance booking, which is around Rs 65 crore. Out of the advance collections, Rs 50 crore came from the Hindi-speaking circuits. While it is unlike that Avatar 2 will break the opening day record of Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53 crore) at the Indian box office, it has all the chances to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 33 crore) and emerge the second-highest Hollywood opener in India.

For the unversed, The Shape of Water director and Academy Award Winner Guillermo del Toro also showered praises on Avatar: The Way of Water as he said, “A staggering achievement – Avatar 2 is choke full of majestic vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers…”

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. The film stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in lead roles.

