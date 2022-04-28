The trailer of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water will run exclusively in cinemas with Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After a long wait and several delays, the official title of James Cameron's Avatar sequel was announced by Disney at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas. Now known as Avatar: The Way of Water, the makers also unveiled the first trailer of the highly-anticipated biggie at the event.

Producer Jon Landau, who all the way came from New Zealand to make the Disney presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, said, “One of the strengths of Jim Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.”

“At the centre of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a stand-alone and each will come to its own conclusion,” he added. There will be a “fulfilling resolution to each film, but when looked at as a whole the journey across all four will create a larger epic saga.”

The last set for 2020 filming —The Matador (a 50’ forward command boat) on a 16-ton, 360 degree motion-control base. Three Technocranes and a Russian Arm mounted on top of a Mercedes-Benz. Just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels. (credit @jonlandau) pic.twitter.com/MB6dzUzeEr — James Cameron (@JimCameron) December 15, 2020

Director James Cameron, who was not able to attend the event since he was shooting in New Zealand, said in a pre-recorded message, “I just want you to hear it from me: Jon and I are here to work with you. The best way is by delivering content that is a must-see experience at the cinema.”

The filmmaker added that the new films are “pushing limits even farther with high frame rate, higher resolution 3D and greater reality in our visual effects. I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution and most immersive 3D available. I think we pulled it off.”

The trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water will run exclusively in cinemas with Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to hit the screens next week.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet in prominent roles. The sci-fi adventure will release in the overseas markets from December 14, on the other hand, it will hit the screens on December 16 in North America.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​