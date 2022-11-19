Prime Video announced the date of their latest Tamil Original series- Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie, which is set to premiere on 2nd December.

If the poster has created so much excitement amongst fans, and even the industry, we cannot imagine what will happen when the series premieres on the service.

The edge-of-your-seat thriller, from creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri, is created, written and directed by Andrew Louis; and stars superstar SJ Suryah in the lead role.

Vadhandhi is clearly a series that even the industry is looking forward to.

Ace filmmakers – Atlee, Venkat Prabhu, Karthik Subbaraj, actress Gopika Ramesh and Shiv Pandit also took to their social media expressing their excitement for the series.

Really looking forward saar!!! Hearty wishes to u and team!! #Vadhandhi https://t.co/ykWcN158Yl — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) November 17, 2022

Looks great… 👌👌 @iam_SJSuryah sir stepping into global web series space & am sure he will rock it there too 🔥🔥 All the very best @PushkarGayatri @andrewxvasanth & whole #Vadhandhi team 👍👍 https://t.co/B8R7L4c3PB — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) November 17, 2022

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and created by Andrew Louis, Prime Video’s Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie stars the multifaceted film artiste, S.J. Suryah in his streaming debut. The series also marks the acting debut of Sanjana, who plays the titular role of Velonie, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. The series is all set to release on 02 December 2022.

