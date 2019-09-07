Asuran: Trailer of Vetrimaaran's film, featuring Dhanush, Manju Warrier, to release on 8 September

Dhanush's upcoming film with director Vetrimaaran will be the much-awaited Asuran. The actor has now announced that the trailer is scheduled to release on 8 September.

Featuring Malayalam actress Manju Warrier opposite Dhanush, Asuran has been creating quite a buzz ever since the first look and songs were released. The film will also mark Warrier's Tamil debut.

Asuran is loosely based on the award-winning book Vekkai, authored by Poomani.

The film will be set between the 1960s and 1980s with the National Award-winning actor in a dual role. While one of his characters is a middle-aged man from a rural background, the details about the other have not been revealed.

GV Prakash Kumar has now been attached as the music composer of the Dhanush-starrer. The first look featured the actor as a simpleton with a heavy moustache and yellow-ing teeth. According to The News Minute, Balaji Sakthivel plays the primary antagonist. "It’s going be a very big film; a 100 crore film which we plan to compress into a budget of Rs 70 crore. I’m aware I don’t have 70 crore market. Therefore, we’re looking at ways to exploit the market to earn profits on Rs 70 crore," Vetrimaaran had told Film Companion in 2017. Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's fourth project Asuran will release worldwide on 4 October. The duo have previously worked together on Vada Chennai (2018), Pollathavan (2007), and Aadukalam (2011). They have jointly produced the 2011 comedy Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai in 2015. Check out posts on Asuran

