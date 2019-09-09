Asuran trailer: Dhanush hacks his enemies with a sickle in Vetrimaaran's upcoming revenge drama

The trailer of Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's fourth project, Asuran, was unveiled on 8 September (Sunday). The National Award-winning actor is seen in a dual role of a father and son in Asuran, both of whom fight their oppressors to reclaim their dignity and right to livelihood. The trailer shows Dhanush hiding in the fields and attacking his enemies with a sickle. Prakash Raj also makes an appearance in the clip.

By the end of the trailer, the older Dhanush can be seen explaining the importance and power of education, which is something that cannot be snatched by force. The clip ends with the young Dhanush covered in blood after hacking his opponent.

Dhanush shared the trailer on social media.

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have previously worked together on Vada Chennai (2018), Pollathavan (2007) and Aadukalam (2011). They have jointly produced the 2011 comedy Kaaka Muttai and 2015's Visaranai.

The film is based on Sahitya Akademi-winning writer Poomani's book Vekkai. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier, who is the female lead, will be seen in her Tamil feature debut. Balaji Sakthivel, Prakash Raj, Pasupathy, Subramania Siva, Yogi Babu and Aadukalam Naren will be seen in supporting roles.

Poomani's Vekkai takes place over a span of a week, where a father and son flee from their village after the son murders a powerful landlord. Vetrimaaran, in an interview with The Hindu, said that he is not glorifying the violent incident in the film but shows how the family copes following the incident. He had also said, "The film cannot fulfil the expectations of those who have read the novel. But it will offer a different experience to those who have not read it."

Asuran's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and Velraj is the cinematographer. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who has also produced Dhanush's VIP 2, writes The News Minute.

You can also watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 11:21:42 IST