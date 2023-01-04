Shah Rukh Khan indulged in some #AskSRK session on Twitter and as expected, there were some entertaining, some erratic questions. When a user asked him- “Why Alia calls you just SR.?’, the actor replied- “Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh.”

Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh https://t.co/9o9kFYGcWJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Seeing this, Alia quickly quipped- “”More like sweet and respected But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan.” And her Dear Zindagi co-star wrote back- “Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor!”

Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor! https://t.co/QzKQ862BDN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

It won’t be wrong to say that January is loaded with excitement. While it kick-started the New Year with all excitement, the first month also inched us all closer to the hotly anticipated movie of the year Pathaan. And why not? After all, it marks the much-awaited big-screen return of Badshah Of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Celebrating 50 years of Yash Raj Films, the action extravaganza is expected to garner an earth-shattering response at the box office. After the release of two songs and a teaser, the makers of Pathaan have left the fans turning and tossing in anticipation of the trailer.

Keeping the same in mind, while the speculations around the Pathaan trailer refuse to die down, the release date of the same is finally out. Yes, you read that right. While no official announcement has been made so far, as per a recent Pinkvilla report, the makers will unveil the trailer on 10 January.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.