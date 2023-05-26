Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi took the internet by storm after photos of his second marriage went viral. Vidyarthi, at 60, found love for a second time in Assamese fashion entrepreneur, Rupali Barua. The event took place in an intimate ceremony on Thursday in Kolkata. Earlier, he was married to Rajoshi aka Piloo Vidyarthi. In the pictures, the actor could be seen dressed as a groom in an off-white outfit. Complementing him, Rupali opted for a white and golden traditional saree completed with gold jewellery.

In the hours following the publication of the couple’s pictures online, several social media users flooded the comment section with congratulations.

Ashish opened up about his feelings in a conversation with The Times of India and said, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

Rupali Barua, 50, is an entrepreneur and belongs to Guwahati, Assam. She is associated with a handloom fashion store in Kolkata, NAMEG.

Ashish Vidyarthi’s previous marriage

Earlier, Ashish was married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of veteran actress Shakuntala Barua. After pictures of actor’s second marriage flooded the internet, the gaze shifted to his first wife, Rajoshi.

Reports suggest, the actress has been sharing cryptic stories on Instagram. One such story, which isn’t available now due to the 24-hour timeline said, “The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that.”

Her recent post captioned, “Do not get PUZZLED in the puzzle called LIFE” have made the followers doubt her divorce to the seasoned actor.

On the work front

Ashish is best-known for his villainous roles in Bollywood movies such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Bichhoo, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bhai, Baazi, etc. Recently, he was seen in a film appearance in Arjun Kapoor-Tabu starrer Kuttey, followed by a Netflix web series Trial by Fire.

With 1.39 million subscribers, Ashish’s YouTube channel ‘Ashish Vidyarthi Actor Vlogs’ is also quite active.

