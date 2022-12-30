As Vivek Agnihotri slams Pathaan's song Besharam Rang, netizens remind him of Hate Story and his daughter's bikini photo
The Kashmir Files director was critical of the song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film when many users reminded him of his own erotic thriller Hate Story.
Vivek Agnihotri may have begun to walk on a different turf post The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, his past is back to haunt him. It so happened that the filmmaker was critical of Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, many users reminded him of his own erotic thriller Hate Story.
WARNING:#PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular. pic.twitter.com/7wKPX4A8Ev
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 28, 2022
A user shared a video all the way back from 2012 when Agnihotri talked about the art of erotica while promoting his film.
Hello @vivekagnihotri, Remember?
Warning: Don’t watch it if you are a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/3FNsWDUW75
— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 28, 2022
To which the director replied- “Problem with you @zoo_bear is that your faith doesn’t allow you to change at all. I come from an ever-changing, ever evolving, progressive faith so once I realised what was wrong with Bollywood, I changed. ‘Sar tan se juda’ like you won’t understand. #NupurSharma.”
Problem with you @zoo_bear is that your faith doesn’t allow you to change at all. I come from an ever-changing, ever evolving, progressive faith so once I realised what was wrong with Bollywood, I changed. ‘Sar tan se juda’ like you won’t understand. #NupurSharma https://t.co/XdLLq6qmbR
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 28, 2022
And another user said Agnihotri’s own daughter was posing in a bikini for social media and said it was important to highlight is hypocrisy.
Vivek Agnihotri has a problem with bikini pics of actresses in Bollywood.
Meanwhile this is from the Insta account of his own daughter 😉 pic.twitter.com/3Wx9kVD8wl
— TA 💫 (@Tirlovesha) December 28, 2022
The song mentioned above has already created furore across the country. The Censor Chief Prasoon Joshi has even asked the makers of Pathaan to make certain changes in the track.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Is Pathaan the right vehicle for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback?
Apparently, SRK wanted to do a film titled Pathaan for the longest time. When Siddharth Anand came up with a script with this title, SRK beamed brightly and bounced on board.
SRK and Deepika Padukone Besharam Rang from Pathaan: Women can take the first move and be on top too
In Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have raised a lot of eyeballs. But why do people have a problem to see a woman seducing a consenting adult male?
'Besharam Rang' singer Shilpa Rao: 'Deepika is a whole vibe in the song and the track is addictive because of her'
The talented singer adds, "Deepika is saying that this is what I have to offer to the whole world and I think that is what I love about the song. Many women across the world need to feel really confident in their skin."