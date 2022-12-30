Vivek Agnihotri may have begun to walk on a different turf post The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, his past is back to haunt him. It so happened that the filmmaker was critical of Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, many users reminded him of his own erotic thriller Hate Story.

WARNING:#PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular. pic.twitter.com/7wKPX4A8Ev — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 28, 2022

A user shared a video all the way back from 2012 when Agnihotri talked about the art of erotica while promoting his film.

Hello @vivekagnihotri, Remember?

Warning: Don’t watch it if you are a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/3FNsWDUW75 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 28, 2022

To which the director replied- “Problem with you @zoo_bear is that your faith doesn’t allow you to change at all. I come from an ever-changing, ever evolving, progressive faith so once I realised what was wrong with Bollywood, I changed. ‘Sar tan se juda’ like you won’t understand. #NupurSharma.”

Problem with you @zoo_bear is that your faith doesn’t allow you to change at all. I come from an ever-changing, ever evolving, progressive faith so once I realised what was wrong with Bollywood, I changed. ‘Sar tan se juda’ like you won’t understand. #NupurSharma https://t.co/XdLLq6qmbR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 28, 2022

And another user said Agnihotri’s own daughter was posing in a bikini for social media and said it was important to highlight is hypocrisy.

Vivek Agnihotri has a problem with bikini pics of actresses in Bollywood. Meanwhile this is from the Insta account of his own daughter 😉 pic.twitter.com/3Wx9kVD8wl — TA 💫 (@Tirlovesha) December 28, 2022

The song mentioned above has already created furore across the country. The Censor Chief Prasoon Joshi has even asked the makers of Pathaan to make certain changes in the track.

