You are here:

As Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior crosses Rs 100 cr, Ajay Devgn's film exempted from tax in Haryana, after Uttar Pradesh

FP Staff

Jan 16, 2020 13:25:06 IST

Actor Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax free in Haryana, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

"Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior film to be tax free in the state," the Haryana government statement said.

As Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior crosses Rs 100 cr, Ajay Devgns film exempted from tax in Haryana, after Uttar Pradesh

A still from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Image from YouTube

The Om Raut-directed film was previously been exempted from tax in Uttar Pradesh.

Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji is based on the life of Subedar Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Kajol essays the role of Tanaji's wife Savitribai, while Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist Uday Bhan Singh and Sharad Kelkar plays Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Tanhaji released on 10 January alongside Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Rajinikanth's Darbar. On its sixth day of release, the historical drama crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office and also beat the lifetime earnings of Devgn's 2018 crime drama Raid and 2019's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 13:25:06 IST

tags: Ajay Devgn , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chhapaak , Darbar , Deepika Padukone , Haryana , Kajol , Manohar Lal Khattar , Rajinikanth , Saif Ali Khan , Sharad Kelkar , Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior

also see

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection — Ajay Devgn, Kajol's film makes Rs 61.75 cr over opening weekend

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection — Ajay Devgn, Kajol's film makes Rs 61.75 cr over opening weekend

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's historical drama earns Rs 35.67 cr in two days

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's historical drama earns Rs 35.67 cr in two days

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn's historical drama on Maratha warrior makes 75.68 cr in four days

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn's historical drama on Maratha warrior makes 75.68 cr in four days