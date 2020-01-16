You are here:

As Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior crosses Rs 100 cr, Ajay Devgn's film exempted from tax in Haryana, after Uttar Pradesh

Actor Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax free in Haryana, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

"Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior film to be tax free in the state," the Haryana government statement said.

The Om Raut-directed film was previously been exempted from tax in Uttar Pradesh.

Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji is based on the life of Subedar Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Kajol essays the role of Tanaji's wife Savitribai, while Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist Uday Bhan Singh and Sharad Kelkar plays Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Tanhaji released on 10 January alongside Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Rajinikanth's Darbar. On its sixth day of release, the historical drama crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office and also beat the lifetime earnings of Devgn's 2018 crime drama Raid and 2019's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

