As Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan breaks records, fans can’t stop whistling to Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang & SRK’s charm
SRK and Deepika Padukone always hit gold at the box office with every collaboration, continue their dream run and movie-goers were all praise for the electric onscreen chemistry they shared in the big-ticket entertainer.
The ‘Pathaan’ fever has hit the nation and is all anyone can talk about! After much anticipation, the action-entertainer has finally hit silver screens and has broken all records at the box office.
With theatres going housefull, fans can’t stop whistling to Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang and Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the screens – While Deepika impressed audiences with her uninhibited moves, hot and exotic looks, high octane action looking every bit like an ethereal goddess in every frame, Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the screen was praised as he stepped into a suave action-hero’s shoes with effortless ease and style.
The duo that has always hit gold at the box office with every collaboration and even today, they continue their dream run with 57crs all India day 1 collection and movie-goers were all praise for the electric onscreen chemistry they shared in the big-ticket entertainer.
दीपिका पादुकोण का जादू सर चढ़ कर बोला है #पठान_मूवी में।
जैसे ही दीपिका बेशर्म रंग गाने में स्क्रीन पर आयी तो सब लोगों ने सर्दी में भी कपडे उतारकर डांस किया सिनेमा हॉल में।
ऐसा आखिरी बार हॉल में कब हुआ था मुझे याद नहीं। #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/jq4PYuuCin
— जनरल नरभक्षी™ 🏹🚜 (@GDnarbhakshi) January 25, 2023
Apart from the fantastic performances, next-level action sequences and gripping storyline peppered with surprising twists, another factor that had audiences clamoring at theatres was Pathaan’s music. While ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ have been dominating airwaves, it offered audiences an entirely absorbing and immersive experience in theatre halls, from dancing, to hooting, to whistling, as Deepika Padukone’s unabashed and carefree moves coupled with her stunning looks didn’t let you take your eyes off her! King Khan on the other hand with his intensity, charisma and wit added to the roaring applause.
