From the character's identity to its first entry into Marvel, here is everything you need to know about MCU's Moon Knight before you start streaming it.

The highly anticipated television series, Moon Knight, is set to premiere today, 30 March, on Disney+ Hotstar. Oscar Isaac plays a superhero whose dissociative identity disorder and psychic connection with the Egyptian god Khonshu leads to him developing four distinct personalities in addition to the titular costumed character.

The show is the sixth Marvel Studios series for Disney+ and was created by Jeremy Slater. Moon Knight will have a six-episode run, with new episodes airing every week.

Before the series premieres, let's get a quick rundown about the main character. Here's everything you need to know about Moon Knight:

History of Moon Knight

Moon Knight has never appeared in a Marvel film or television series, but was initially introduced in 1975 in Marvel Comics' Werewolf by Night Nos. 32-33. The character received his first solo comic in 1980, according to a USA Today report.

Werewolf by Night No. 32, published in 1975, was the first part of a two-issue story arc that pitted the comic's titular Werewolf against Moon Knight, a mercenary with superpowers who wore silver boots and gauntlets, a hooded white cloak, as well as a crescent moon symbol on his chest. The comic was written by Doug Moench.

In the comics, former Marine Marc Spector is the son of a Chicago rabbi, as well as a heavyweight boxer and mercenary. While on assignment at an archaeological excavation in Egypt, things go wrong, and Spector is left to die at the dig site. As he slowly freezes, he experiences a vision of the Egyptian deity Khonshu, who tells him that he is the living essence of the god on Earth. Spector reawakens from a deep sleep with some mysterious superpowers.

Background of Moon Knight in the latest Marvel series

The series will see several plotlines similar to the comic books. However, as the trailer reveals, the show initially focuses on Steven Grant, a British museum gift-shop employee, who is also one of Spector's other identities. Grant becomes aware of the other personalities as he attempts to differentiate between his “waking life and dreams”.

As he learns about his other identities, including the mercenary Spector, Grant attempts to rein in his dark side and control his mysterious powers.

Who all star in Moon Knight

Apart from Isaac, the Moon Knight also includes Ethan Hawke as the antagonist Arthur Harrow, F. Murray Abraham as the Egyptian god Khonshu, of whom Spector is an avatar and Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, an archaeologist and adventurer from Spector's past.