Arun Vijay's Thadam continues blockbuster run in Tamil Nadu; Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum struggles at box-office

Arun Vijay's investigative thriller Thadam has emerged as a clean blockbuster, garnering a total of Rs 2.3 cr in its third weekend, thereby taking its estimated cumulative gross in Tamil Nadu to Rs 18.4 cr at the end of 20 days. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which marks his second collaboration with Arun Vijay after the critically acclaimed Thadaiyara Thaakka, has become the fourth highest grosser of the year in Tamil Nadu after Thala Ajith's Viswasam, Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta and Santhanam's horror comedy Dhillukku Dhuddu 2.

A Telugu remake of Thadam is already in the offing, and Ram Pothineni is in talks to reprise the dual role played by Arun Vijay in the original. Telugu producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore has already acquired the remake rights for the film and is planning to produce the project alongside popular producer-distributor Tagore Madhu.

"It's true that we have bought the remake rights. But Ram is yet to watch the film since he is busy shooting for iSmart Shankar in Goa. We will know more details after we screen the movie to Ram and take his inputs," said producer Kishore in a recent interaction with the media.

Thadam occupied the ninth spot at the USA box-office for the weekend (15-17 March), above Vicky Kaushal's action thriller Uri: The Surgical Strike, with $7,200 from the third weekend. Now, the total USA gross of the film until 17 March stands at a decent $46,000 (Rs 31.5 lakhs). The film has also become a super-hit with a solid first week gross of Rs 50 lakhs. The Kerala rights for the film were sold for Rs 9 lakhs, and now the film's distributor share stands at Rs 21.5 lakhs.

In 17 days, Thadam has collected a fantastic total of Rs 3.17 cr from Chennai alone and was placed at the third spot in the city box-office chart, which was topped by Captain Marvel's Rs 3.36 cr in ten days of theatrical run. Harish Kalyan's Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum took a poor opening with 15 lakhs, 16 lakhs, and 17 lakhs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively with a cumulative total of Rs 48 lakhs from the three-day opening weekend.

Atharvaa's Boomerang has bit the dust at the box-office with a meagre first week gross of Rs 2.8 cr in Tamil Nadu. Sources say the film's TN theatrical rights were valued at Rs 4 cr, but the Kannan directorial will not be able to recover the money, courtesy poor word-of-mouth and reviews.

Telugu thriller 118, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Shalini Pandey, and Nivetha Thomas, has earned a worldwide distributor share of Rs 10.2 cr at the end of 17 days. In the first week alone, 118 hauled in a satisfying global distributor share of Rs 7.4 cr as we had reported earlier. Since there are no big releases in Telugu for another one week, 118 is expected to continue its hit run at the ticket window for a few more days.

Fahadh Faasil's production Kumbalangi Nights, which also stars him in a significant role, has amassed a marvelous total of $2.33 million (Rs 16.07 cr) from overseas regions and dethroned Mohanlal's Odiyan to become the ninth highest-grossing Malayalam film offshore. The UAE-GCC territory has contributed the lion's share of foreign receipts with a whopping $1.8 million total. The Rest of India total of the film stands at a superb Rs 4.2 cr and is currently the fifth highest grosser in the region after Pulimurugan, Premam, Odiyan, and Bangalore Days.

Next big releases in Tamil are Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Airaa, which is slated for 28 March release and Aaranya Kaandam filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, which is scheduled for 29 March . The latter features a battalion of stars in lead roles such as Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Fahadh Faasil, and Mysskin. It's going to be an exciting clash at the ticket window with both films carrying great pre-release buzz.

