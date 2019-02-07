Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 movie review: A predictable horror-comedy that lacks a proper story line

2.5/5









Actor Santhanam was at one point Tamil cinema’s most popular comedian, reportedly earning Rs 5 -7 lakhs per day for his work. But he possibly got tired of playing the side kick and decided to take on only lead roles. The third film he did as hero was with his old friend from his television days — Rambala of Lollu Sabha fame — a horror comedy titled Dhilluku Dhuddu (2016) which turned out to be a hit.

Now, three years later, Santhanam's latest release along with with his favourite director is Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. It is not strictly a sequel but the genre remains the same: a horror comedy.

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is old wine in new bottle and lacks the punch of the original and with no proper story. The film is like every other horror-comedy with jump scares, ghosts creeping in on unsuspecting people, and spirits flying around. The film lacks a script and is driven more by one liners and slapstick situations created by the hero Santhanam and his side-kick Motta Rajendran. This coupling makes the film work to a certain extent, but only so much.

Viji (Santhanam) is an auto driver who has gala time along with his uncle (Motta Rajendran) and most of the time they are a nuisance for their neighbours. A doctor in the neighbourhood decides to teach them a lesson by making one of his assistants Maya (Shritha Sivadas) fall for him. She has a peculiar problem, as the doctor discovered much to his horror. Those who profess their love to her get beaten up by a mysterious spirit. Soon Viji falls for her and travels to Chottanikara in Kerala to meet her dad, a famous black magician who uses spirits to threaten and attack people. The rest of the story predictably flows by.

The first part of the film is all about Santhanam, to prove he can sing songs, fight a dozen goons and look every bit a mass hero. The horror scenes aren't the least bit scary, infact they're rather comical. The makers know that the audiences want silly situations for the laughs and that’s what the film is all about through the entire second half.

The cast includes comedians known for their slapstick humour like Motta Rajendran, TM Karthik, Urvasi, Bipin and others. The romance between Santhanam and Sarita has not been worked out and looks more like a connect for the second half of the film. Some of the scenes fall flat and the only saving grace is the last 10 minutes. Thankfully the film is only 1 hour and 57 minutes.

The film may be cliched but this is one of Santhanam's better performances. He is in total command here and makes slapstick comedy look easy. The intention of Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is clear: to make a quick laugh-out-loud film to suit Santhanam’s image, for an audience who has a insatiable taste for horror-comedies.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 18:09:53 IST