Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan starrer Saani Kaayidham is set to premiere tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.

After facing multiple obstacles and delays, Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan starrer Saani Kaayidham, is finally premiering tomorrow (6 May) on Amazon Prime Video. While the gripping and action-packed promo impressed the audience, director Arun Matheeswaran opened up on creating the world of Saani Kaayidham and how the realism he showed in the movie is new to Tamil audiences.

"Revenge genre is not new in the Tamil Film Industry and has already been explored a million times. However, the aspect of harsh realism shown in Saani Kaayidham and my previous film, Rocky, is kind of new for the Tamil audience. The violence in other similar genre films in usually very stylized,” said Arun

He added, “With Saani Kaayidham I wanted to bring in a raw differentiating flavour and the writing came naturally to me; be it the character in the intense situations or the way they react to it. However, the idea is not to showcase violence but stay true to the action drama.”

The filmmaker revealed how Get Carter and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill inspired to make him Saani Kaayidham. “There are a couple of filmmakers that I look up to, right from my first film. For example, Jim Jarmusch is one such filmmaker whose works I love. Seijun Suzuki and Akira Kurosawa are two Japanese filmmakers who are my inspirations to name a few. In a broader sense, I wanted to bring in the nuances of these films and director, and thus retorted to creating Saani Kaayidham,” Arun said.

Bankrolled under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Saani Kaayidham will premiere worldwide exclusively across 240 plus countries and territories. The film will also be available as Chinni in Telugu and as Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam.

