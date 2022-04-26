Prime Video launched the Trailer of the upcoming Tamil Revenge Action-Drama – Saani Kaayidham, on 26th April

Saani Kaayidham is directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles. Prime members can watch the film in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Prime Video starting 6 May.

The trailer for Arun Matheswaran's upcoming Tamil vengeance action-drama Saani Kaayidham was released today by Prime Video. The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in key roles and is produced by Screen Scene Media. Saani Kaayidham will launch exclusively on Prime Video on May 6th and will be available in 240 countries and territories as Chinni in Telugu and Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam.

Ponni (Keerthy Suresh), a constable who lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and her husband Maari, a rice mill coolie, takes the audience on a heartbreaking journey. She loses everything on one fateful night. To avenge the injustice done to her, she takes the support of Sangaiah, with whom she shares a bitter past.

Speaking about her role, Keerthy Suresh said, “Saani Kaayidham is a complete departure from any of my past work, I play a raw and intense character. It was my role and director Arun’s distinctive storytelling style and vision that interested me to be a part of this hard-hitting film. To top it, I had director Selvaraghavan as my co-star – couldn’t get better! I have put my heart and soul into this role and am thrilled that my fans across the world will get to watch Saani Kaayidham on Prime Video. I am excitedly waiting for the audience’s reaction on 6 May.”

Director-turned-actor, Selvaraghavan said, “Saani Kaayidham is special to me as I faced the camera for the first time for this film, and to be able to portray a powerful character is a brilliant opportunity. It was also wonderful sharing screen space with the talented Keerthy Suresh, who has given an explosive performance. The director, Arun Matheswaran, is of course a master of his craft and has brought out the best in the story as well as the performers. I am eagerly looking forward to Saani Kaayidham’s premiere on the Prime Video.”

The film, directed by Arun Matheswaran, features a talented cast that includes Yamini Yagnamurthy as cinematographer, Sam CS as music director, Ramu Thangaraj as art director, Nagooran Ramachandran as editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as stunt director, and Siddharth Ravipatti as creative producer.

