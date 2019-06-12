Article 15 new song Shuru Karein Kya: Ayushmann Khurrana gives a wake up call with an angry rap

Ahead of Article 15's release, the makers released a vigorous and hard-hitting rap track titled Shuru Karein Kya on Tuesday. Featuring rappers SlowCheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, and Spitfire, the two-minute forty-second track opens with a fiery backdrop and Ayushmann Khurrana entering the set. It speaks some harsh truths about society.

Sharing the track on Twitter, Ayushmann described it as "a song that our society needs right now."

The song sings of the brutalities of the caste system with its lyrics. The angry rap also features a montage of a few clips from the film. Penned and sung by SlowCheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire, the track is composed by Devin "DLP" Parker & Gingger.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 follows Khurrana, who plays a cop investigating the gangrape and murder of two Dalit girls because they demanded a raise of Rs 3. The film is reportedly loosely based on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gangraped and hanged from a tree.

Apart from the Vicky Donor actor, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, is slated to hit the theatres on 28 June.

