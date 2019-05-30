You are here:

Article 15 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana takes on caste discrimination in Anubhav Sinha's social drama

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's social film Article 15, which is a commentary on India's existing caste system, was unveiled today (30 May).

The spine-chilling trailer recounts the story of how two Dalit girls were gangraped and murdered because they demanded a meagre raise of Rs 3. Early on during the investigation, Khurrana's cop realises that the local forces are trying to suppress the probe and bury evidences. When he enquires why an FIR has not been registered yet, a nonchalant constable replies that the case "didn't seem important enough".

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers unveiled a clip where Ayushmann, dressed as a police officer, offers biting commentary on systemic discrimination. He then goes onto underscore how a large section of India's population faces unprecedented hardship on the basis of caste.

The makers have also released a new poster, which shows Khurrana against a backdrop of a police jeep set ablaze.

Check out the poster here

The film is reportedly loosely based on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gangraped and hanged to death from a tree.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Article 15 is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 June.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: May 30, 2019 17:10:27 IST

